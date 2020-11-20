UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Become First Province To Implement 'Google For Education' To Aid Students

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

KP to become first province to implement 'Google for Education' to aid students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was going to be the first province that will upgrade the existing education sector through Google's digital technologies and disrupt the old education system hence empowering the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Digital Pakistan.

In this regard, Tech Valley Pakistan - trusted country partner of Google for Education, Google Workspace and Google Cloud in Pakistan - has joined hands with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education Department (KPESE) in order to deploy G-Suite for Education in educational institutes and digitally equip teachers with Google training, starting with a pilot program in Peshawar, says a press statement issued here Friday.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge technological breach was displayed in the country especially in the education sector.

One of the key learnings from COVID-19 was that the majority of our teachers are lacking proper IT proficiency and don't have the knowledge and certification related to teaching remotely and digitally.

With the help of Google for Education, the educational institutions across the province will be digitally enabled and equipped. The project will also ensure that the teachers receive proper technological training & certifications. Later on this digital literacy will be passed on to the students as well.

According to Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai, the modern education system of the province integrated with Google will bring more positive 'educational changes' and will also aim to improve the existing literacy rate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Google Education From

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

14 minutes ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

51 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

55 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

56 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.