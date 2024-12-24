Open Menu

KP To Celebrate 148th Birthday Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam With National Enthusiasm On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa are all set to celebrate the 148th birthday anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great national enthusiasm and patriotic zeal on Wednesday

The day will begin with special prayers at mosques across the province for the progress, prosperity and unity of Pakistan

A 21-gun salute will mark the occasion in provincial capital, while the national flag will be hoisted at major government and private buildings, reflecting the reverence for the Father of the Nation.

Special ceremonies and activities are being organized province wide, including seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events, and exhibitions.

These events aim to shed light on the life, struggles, and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam, while also promoting his vision for Pakistan as a progressive, inclusive, and democratic state.

Schools and colleges in all districts of KP will hold debates, art competitions, and essay writing contests focusing on his leadership and principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

Television and radio channels will air special programs and documentaries throughout the day, highlighting Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.

Newspapers will publish special supplements, recounting his enduring legacy and his unparalleled contribution to the nation.

This day serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence and reinforces the need to uphold Quaid-e-Azam’s principles to steer Pakistan toward progress, ecnomic stability, and peace.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a distinguished barrister and politician, led the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947. 

Known for his unwavering determination, integrity and commitment to justice and democracy, Muhammad Ali Jinnah became Pakistan’s first governor-general, serving until he passed away on September 11, 1948.

The leadership of the great Quaid has not only secured a homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent but also laid the foundation for a nation built on equality, freedom, tolerance and justice.

His vision of a united and prosperous Pakistan continues to serve as a guiding light for the country.

