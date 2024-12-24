- Home
- Pakistan
- KP to celebrate 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with national enthusiasm on Wednesday
KP To Celebrate 148th Birthday Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam With National Enthusiasm On Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa are all set to celebrate the 148th birthday anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great national enthusiasm and patriotic zeal on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa are all set to celebrate the 148th birthday anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great national enthusiasm and patriotic zeal on Wednesday.
The day will begin with special prayers at mosques across the province for the progress, prosperity and unity of Pakistan.
A 21-gun salute will mark the occasion in provincial capital, while the national flag will be hoisted at major government and private buildings, reflecting the reverence for the Father of the Nation.
Special ceremonies and activities are being organized province wide, including seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events, and exhibitions.
These events aim to shed light on the life, struggles, and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam, while also promoting his vision for Pakistan as a progressive, inclusive, and democratic state.
Schools and colleges in all districts of KP will hold debates, art competitions, and essay writing contests focusing on his leadership and principles of unity, faith, and discipline.
Television and radio channels will air special programs and documentaries throughout the day, highlighting Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.
Newspapers will publish special supplements, recounting his enduring legacy and his unparalleled contribution to the nation.
This day serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence and reinforces the need to uphold Quaid-e-Azam’s principles to steer Pakistan toward progress, ecnomic stability, and peace.
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a distinguished barrister and politician, led the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947.
Known for his unwavering determination, integrity and commitment to justice and democracy, Muhammad Ali Jinnah became Pakistan’s first governor-general, serving until he passed away on September 11, 1948.
The leadership of the great Quaid has not only secured a homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent but also laid the foundation for a nation built on equality, freedom, tolerance and justice.
His vision of a united and prosperous Pakistan continues to serve as a guiding light for the country.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M611 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..11 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation22 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees26 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city32 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars32 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager39 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours39 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day39 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision39 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours48 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood48 minutes ago