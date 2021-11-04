KP to complete 63MW power projects within next six month: PEDO

The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has informed that three energy projects with a capacity of generating 63 megawatt low-cost electricity, have entered the final stages of completion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has informed that three energy projects with a capacity of generating 63 megawatt low-cost electricity, have entered the final stages of completion.

These projects are expected to generate Rs2 billion annually for the province and would complete within the next six months.

The statement was issued after the visit of Secretary Energy and Power Department Engineer Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah to project sites in Mansehra, Shangla and Dir Lower districts along with PEDO Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan to review the pace of work on ongoing hydropower projects. The Secretary Energy reviewed the ongoing work on the project sites of Jabori Hydropower Project (10.2 MW) in Mansehra, Karora Hydropower Project (11.8 MW) in Shangla and Koto Hydropower Project in Lower Dir.

Project Director of Koto Hydropower Project Sultan Rome said that 98% work and installation of 95% equipment on 40.

8 MW Koto Hydropower Project has already been completed. The tunnel work has been completed ahead of time by the contractor, he said. It was informed during the briefing that more than 90% work on Karora, Jabori and Koto Hydropower projects has been completed and these projects have entered the final stages of completion.

The PEDO informed that due to Covid-19 pandemic, work on the project was delayed as Chinese experts returned to their country but now they have resumed work after an ease in the Covid situation. The officials said the pandemic situation also delayed import of machinery from China.

On the occasion, Secretary Energy Syed Imtiaz Hussain urged the team of Chinese engineers working on energy projects to speed up work on the projects. He said that all the three projects of cheap power generation were of utmost importance for the development and prosperity of the province and would prove to be a milestone for the economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.