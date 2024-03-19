KP to complete tourism, archeology and culture projects on urgent basis: Tourism Advisor

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued clear directives for early completion of all ongoing projects on priority basis under the Tourism, Culture and Archeology department.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued clear directives for early completion of all ongoing projects on priority basis under the Tourism, Culture and Archeology department.

Similarly, it is also decided to transform the archeological sites, ruins, museums and religious places in the province as per the requirements of the modern era, initiate its digital marketing, provide more facilities to the visitors and prepare documentaries in the languages and cultures of the respective countries. Furthermore, It was decided to launch an all-out campaign to spread such documentaries among the people there through diplomatic means.

This was informed by Zahid Chanzeb, the Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archeology, during his visit to the Provincial Tourism and Culture Secretariat in Peshawar and the briefing held there on.

During the visit, he held introductory meeting with the tourism officers and learned about the various sections of the department.

Addressing the meeting that was held at the committee room of the department, he urged the officers to work with a renewed spirit of national reconstruction in view of the various challenges being faced by the province and focus on achieving the goals.

He said that tourism and culture officers have to leave their offices and work side by side with the field staff for obtaining better results so that they could be aware of the ground realities of their respective fields.

Likewise, he said, development schemes should not be delayed in any way, while in case of unavoidable situations, financial or administrative difficulties should be directly brought to his notice so as to ensure its timely resolution at the highest level.

Zahid Chanzeb clarified that the development of tourism in the province is the vision of his party chief Imran Khan and we are determined to realize every dream relating to national development and public prosperity under the active leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. He directed that apart from timely completion of the schemes launched with foreign loans, transparent use the funds should also be ensured so that the desired results and income from the development schemes start soon by the time of repayment of these loans.

The Adviser Tourism on this occasion directed the authorities to start providing additional facilities to the tourists especially the arrangement of washrooms at suitable places at all tourist destinations in wake of the ensuing season of tourism. Similarly, he emphasized the need for digital marketing of all archeological sites including Gandhara civilization, Buddhist and Sikh places of worship and for this purpose he asked for hiring the services of known TikTokers and bloggers.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Culture and Tourism Secretariat, Secretary Tourism and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar welcomed the CM's Adviser and gave him a briefing in the presence of relevant officers, including Additional Secretary Muhammad Yasir, Director Archeology Dr. Abdul Samad, Director Integrated Tourism Project KITE Tauseef Khalid, Deputy Secretary Admin Doulat Khan, Deputy Secretary Tourism Sehrish Nagaar, Chief Planning Officer Pir Syed Zain Gilani, Section Officer Culture Abdul Rauf, Section Officer General Muhammad Ilyas, Section Officer Tourism Sherbaz Khan and other project officers.