KP to construct roads to mineral rich areas in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Mineral Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to construct new roads leading towards areas with rich mineral deposits in merged areas with an estimated cost of 400 million rupees.

Provincial Minister for Minerals, Dr Amjad Ali on Thursday said that the decision was taken under the policy of rapid development of merged tribal districts. Special emphasis is laid upon up-gradation of infrastructure in merged areas to bring them at par with others districts within shortest possible time, he said.

In first phase, he said construction of around 50 kilometer roads has been decided to provide easy access to mineral rich areas of merged districts.

The Mineral Minister further said to materialize the project work on approval from Provincial Development Authority is underway after which formal work on construction of these roads would get started.

He said government's endeavors for uplift of mineral sector in merged areas is underway and in next few days the process of provision of leases for mineral exploration would start. For obtaining leases, he said the aspirants could submit their online applications.

The Minister added that reason behind uplift of mineral sector in merged areas is to attain prosperity for these areas and provide livelihood opportunities to tribal people. With construction of new roads to mineral rich areas, he said a journey of lasting progress would be started in merged areas.