KP to contact Center over financial issues in tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to contact the Center and prepared a document with regard to financial problems of the Merged Districts of the province.

According to official sources, the KP government has once again decided to contact the Federal Government for assistance in resolving the financial issues of the tribal districts.

A document written in this regard has demanded establishment of a special 10-year grant with a name of “Pakistan Building Grant” to address the monetary issues of the merged tribal districts.

The document seeking a solution to the financial problems in merged districts urged the Federal Government to include these districts in 7th NFC Award and recalculate and reassess its shares.

The provincial government was also seeking to send this document to the NFC as it was a constitutional forum.

In this document, the KP government has written that after the merger, tribal districts have been nearly deprived of the development projects as these districts were obtaining an amount of Rs865 billion less than the Baluchistan and other provinces of the country. The tribals districts were facing a deficit of Rs 72 billion annually, the document added.

