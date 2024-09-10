Open Menu

KP To Contact Center Over Financial Issues In Tribal Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KP to contact Center over financial issues in tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to contact the Center and prepared a document with regard to financial problems of the Merged Districts of the province.

According to official sources, the KP government has once again decided to contact the Federal Government for assistance in resolving the financial issues of the tribal districts.

A document written in this regard has demanded establishment of a special 10-year grant with a name of “Pakistan Building Grant” to address the monetary issues of the merged tribal districts.

The document seeking a solution to the financial problems in merged districts urged the Federal Government to include these districts in 7th NFC Award and recalculate and reassess its shares.

The provincial government was also seeking to send this document to the NFC as it was a constitutional forum.

In this document, the KP government has written that after the merger, tribal districts have been nearly deprived of the development projects as these districts were obtaining an amount of Rs865 billion less than the Baluchistan and other provinces of the country. The tribals districts were facing a deficit of Rs 72 billion annually, the document added.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Billion

Recent Stories

realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

50 minutes ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

2 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

3 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

4 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

17 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

17 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan