KP to dedicate entire month of August to promote breastfeeding; DG Health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :As the world celebrates World Breastfeeding Week from 1-7 August, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa takes this opportunity to dedicate the entire month of August to advocate for the promotion and protection of breastfeeding in the province.

Breastfeeding plays a vital role in the survival, growth, and development of infants and young children, and this month-long campaign seeks to reinforce the commitment of the Department of Health (DOH) and UNICEF towards improving child nutrition and overall well-being,says Director General Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shaukat Ali.

Addressing an event held here on Thursday, Dr. Shaukat said World Breastfeeding Week, initiated in 1992, has been celebrated globally to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding and its impact on child health, women's empowerment, and sustainable development. The Nutrition Cell of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the support of UNICEF, is leading the efforts to celebrate August as World Breastfeeding Month, he added.

Aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this year's theme focuses on healthcare systems, women and work, the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes, community support, ecology, economy, science, education, and human rights. To address the barriers hindering optimal breastfeeding, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recognizes the importance of a holistic approach, encompassing structural, behavioral, and socio-cultural dimensions, Dr. Shaukat continued.

During World Breastfeeding Month 2023, he said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in collaboration with UNICEF aims to engage various stakeholders, including governments, policymakers, health care systems, workplaces, communities, and parents, to foster an environment that protects, promotes, and supports breastfeeding and family-friendly policies.

Scientific evidence shows that optimal breastfeeding practices can prevent over 823,000 child and 20,000 maternal deaths each year. Despite this knowledge, the prevalence of formula feeding has increased, with only 48.3 percent of children under six months of age in Pakistan being exclusively breastfed, and merely 45.6 percent of newborn babies being breastfed within one hour of birth, he expressed.

The DG Health KPK said that the objective of this month-long campaign was twofold: firstly, to raise mass awareness in sync with the global theme, and secondly, to underscore the DOH/UNICEF's commitment to enhancing infant and young child feeding practices, baby-friendly health initiatives, and nurturing care. He expressed his firm commitment to provide complete support and cooperation to the Nutrition Cell in his address. He requested UNICEF to further expand the ongoing nutrition program in the province so that more and more people can benefit from it. The Director General Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated that if the trend of breastfeeding infants in the province increases, it can save 20,000 mothers from untimely death each year.

