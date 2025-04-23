Open Menu

KP To Enroll One Million Children In Schools This Year

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

KP to enroll one million children in schools this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that one million children will be enrolled in schools during the current year's enrollment campaign.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the provincial minister added that these newly enrolled children will be provided with free textbooks and other facilities, including free school bags.

Similarly, scholarships will soon be issued to students selected on merit while instructions have been issued to the relevant examination boards for its release.

He said that arrears of Rs.1.3 billion have been released to all districts under the Second Shift Schools Programme.

The minister for elementary and education, said that directives to send a budget proposal of Rs.

2 billion for inclusion of this programme in the budget of the next financial year.

He said that the current budget expenditure is also above 85%, which is satisfactory. He said that the construction of 86 more schools has been completed across the province, which will be inaugurated soon.

Faisal Tarakai said that funds have been released to immediately shift the Girls Cadet College Mardan to the newly constructed building.

He directed the expedition of the construction and said he himself will visit the college next week. During the visit, he will review the ongoing educational activities including the construction work of the new building and will also consult with the elected local public representatives.

APP/aqk

Recent Stories

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

1 hour ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

2 hours ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

2 hours ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

2 hours ago
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

6 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

9 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan