KP to enroll one million children in schools this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that one million children will be enrolled in schools during the current year's enrollment campaign.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the provincial minister added that these newly enrolled children will be provided with free textbooks and other facilities, including free school bags.

Similarly, scholarships will soon be issued to students selected on merit while instructions have been issued to the relevant examination boards for its release.

He said that arrears of Rs.1.3 billion have been released to all districts under the Second Shift Schools Programme.

The minister for elementary and education, said that directives to send a budget proposal of Rs.

2 billion for inclusion of this programme in the budget of the next financial year.

He said that the current budget expenditure is also above 85%, which is satisfactory. He said that the construction of 86 more schools has been completed across the province, which will be inaugurated soon.

Faisal Tarakai said that funds have been released to immediately shift the Girls Cadet College Mardan to the newly constructed building.

He directed the expedition of the construction and said he himself will visit the college next week. During the visit, he will review the ongoing educational activities including the construction work of the new building and will also consult with the elected local public representatives.

