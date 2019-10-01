KP to establish Eco Tourism Villages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish Eco Tourism Villages in valleys of Chitral and Hazara Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish Eco Tourism Villages in valleys of Chitral and Hazara Division.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Senior Minister for Tourism and Culture Atif Khan here on Tuesday. The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Tourism, Kamran Rehman and Managing Director Tourism, Junaid Khan.

On the occasion, Senior Minister was briefed about the establishment of tourism villages.

It was said that in first phase eco-tourism villages would be established in three Kalash valleys of Chitral and Hazara Division.

Addressing the meeting senior minister said that eco-tourism has been increased worldwide adding it would help promoting tourism and create employment opportunities for locals in KP.

He also directed concerned authorities to prepare a feasibility report and make arrangements to start working on the proposed project at the earliest.