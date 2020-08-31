UrduPoint.com
KP To Establish Excise Police Stations, Courts Under Anti-Narcotics Substance Act: Ghazan Jamal

Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province to enact law on anti-narcotics substance at provincial level, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control, Ghazan Jamal on Monday.

For the first time properties and income earned through narcotics businesses, could be confiscated by the government and stern legal action will be initiated against those involved in awful business, Jamal said.

He said that for the first time separate sections were in placed in the new act to counter the use and sale of ice drug.

He said cultivation of opium for use in medicines will be brought under regulations and license to use it in medicines will also be issued through this new law.

Director General Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control, Fayyaz Ali Shah while giving further details of these acts said under the new law five regional excise and narcotics police stations would be established in the province for which Excise Police personnel have been imparted investigative training at Police school.

Now, he said Excise personnel would register cases at excise police stations and conduct investigation by their own.

He said special courts have also been established to dispose of anti-narcotics cases. In this regard such courts have been established at Peshawar and Swat.

The notification of establishment of two special courts in Peshawar and Swat has been issued while at Peshawar and Mardan excise police stations, two cases have been registered.

Now cases related to narcotics could be dealt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the DG said.

He said cases of 2.8 kg heroin and one kg hashish have been registered at Peshawar Excise Police Station. The cases, he said were registered by the SHO Excise Police Station, Peshawar, Akif Nawaz and the accused were under arrest.

Earlier, he said such cases were registered at concerned police stations which caused many legal complications for the excise personnel adding now such legal problems would be addressed to a great extent.

