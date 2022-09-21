UrduPoint.com

KP To Establish Four International Tourism Zones: Engineer Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 12:30 PM

KP to establish four international tourism zones: Engineer Mehmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Investment board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Sayed Mehmood has said that the development of a country depended on the promotion of quality education and the arrangement of a properly skilled workforce to deal with the challenges of the modern era.

Talking at the business Excellence Award as a chief guest here the other day he said without encouraging and facilitating the skilled manpower, the target of creating a successful society could not be achieved. If we have to achieve success in the comity of nations, our youth have to learn modern skills besides acquiring quality education.

The best quality of a product, he said, was a prerequisite for its success in the market, adding that the provision of the best possible services in every field was the second tool to open the road for accomplishment.

Engineer Mehmood said the provincial government was striving to provide respectable jobs to its maximum youth and steps were underway to achieve this target.

There was a dire need for promoting our tourism sector and still a lot of work has to be done in this regard.

Among some steps towards this end, he said the provincial government has decided to create four international tourism zones in different tourism destinations.

These four international tourism zones would be established at Mankiyal, Thandiani, Chitral and Mansehra, Mehmood said and hoped that with the establishment of these tourism zones thousands of local people would get jobs in their hometowns and the provincial government would be able to collect hefty revenue.

The establishment of these zones, he said, would greatly promote the tourism sector in our country, however, he added that joint efforts were needed to materialize this goal.

