KP to establish separate jails for women across province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday proposed setting up of separate jails for women across the province for which the Home and Tribal Affairs department would soon send a summary to the Chief Minister for approval.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons, Shafiullah that a proposal has been floated under the jail reforms adding that a special meeting would be convened with the CM over the issue.

He said after approval of the CM the Home department would prepare a feasibility study to identify suitable locations for the jails and regarding capacity of the prisoners.

He acknowledged that currently there were insufficient facilities for women inmates at jails and they were facing difficulties.

The proposal was aimed to give a sense of protection to female inmates languishing in different jails of the province.

He said that currently there are 12 prisons for women across KP wherein 160 prisoners were languishing against the capacity of 354, adding that 35 out 160 prisoners have been convicted while cases of 125 were under trial in different courts.