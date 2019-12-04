UrduPoint.com
KP To Extend Streets' Children Institutes To More Districts

Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department Secretary Muhammad Idrees has said that government was planning to expend the services of model-institute for street children in Peshawar "Zamong Kor" to three more districts of the province

The model institutes will be established in Swat, Dera Ismail Khan and Haripur.

While speaking on one-year performance of Social Welfare department Muhammad Idrees said that in addition to sub campuses of Zamung Kor, an institute for female street children will also be established in Peshawar, which will accommodate around 200 street children for rehabilitation. The parents of the children will also be provided with stipend.

Secretary Social Welfare said that government is also reopening the child protection units closed in 12 districts of the province, for which the procurement process is underway.

He added that government is working on war footing basis against drug addiction, and has established rehabilitation centers in eleven districts of the province. These centers with rehabilitation of the drug addicts also provide skills to them.

He stated that so far 516 drug addicts were rehabilitated in the province, while 80 are still under treatment in the rehabilitation centers.

Muhammad Idrees said that to address issues of the elderly people in the province, the department has started registration of them and so far, 785,000 senior citizens have been registered. He said that senior citizen support center has been established in Peshawar, while they will also be provided with machine readable cards, through which they could avail various facilities.

He stated that an endowment fund will be established for the welfare of the transgender community, for which the department is formulating law.

He said that 527 transgenders have been registered so far in KP, in which almost half were provided with Sehat Insaf Card.

He added that government is working to replace 1981 ordinance for special person with an act, the new law will ensure rights of special people.

He said that the job quota of special person will also be increased to four percent in the law, adding that 1000 motorbike carriers will be provided to special person in the province, in which 250 motorbikes carriers are included in PC 1 for special person of the tribal districts.

He said that according to Protection against harassment of women at work places act, 48 harassment cases registered with provincial ombudsman. He added that the department is working hard to provide safe working place for women.

He said that there are eight shelter homes in KP, which has provided around 127000 people overnight accommodation with free food and pick and drop service, while 22000 beneficiaries have been facilitated through these Sarais at hospitals.

He said that 18,292 poor patients benefited from Zakat fund allocated for health sector, in which 9066 patients availed treatment on provincial level, while 9226 were treated on district level hospitals.

Similarly, the department has also started a program titled special fund forHealth, through which 30 million rupees have been allocated for patients suffering from various diseases.

