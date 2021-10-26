KP to form 1600-member special squad to curb street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, to counter street crimes, has decided to establish a 1600-member patrol squad for Peshawar.

The official sources said on Tuesday that the squad will be provided 400 heavy bikes to patrol the city. The decision was taken during a meeting on law and order held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the other day.

The police official briefed the chief minister on the steps taken to maintain law and order in wake of changing security situation in neighboring Afghanistan.

The meeting was also briefed on the steps taken by the police to curb terrorism and street crimes. Apart from Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, all Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to form a patrol squad of 400 heavy bikes and 1600 personnel to make Peshawar safer and prevent street crimes.

The meeting was briefed about the operations against illegal weapons across the province in which a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized during operations.

Expressing concern over the recent armed clash in Kurram district, the Chief Minister directed concerned authorities to pay special attention to counter terrorism as well as other incidents of insecurity and crimes.

The police informed that a ceasefire was declared with the help of more than 100 elders from the tribal region after the bloody clash between two tribes in 16 persons lost their lives while two tribesmen are still missing, police added.