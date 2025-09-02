KP To Fully Support Afghan Earthquake Victims: Barrister Saif
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.
He assured that the KP government will extend full support to the affected Afghan families, emphasizing solidarity in this hour of hardship.
“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brothers during this difficult time and assure them of all possible assistance.”
Barrister Saif added that hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are open and ready to treat injured Afghan victims of the earthquake. Relief teams, rescue workers, medicines, tents, and food supplies are prepared for immediate dispatch to the affected areas.
He reaffirmed that the provincial government remains committed to helping Afghan brothers in every possible way during this crisis.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TikToker Samia Hijab lodges harassment, abduction case in Shalimar Police Station2 minutes ago
-
KP to fully support Afghan earthquake victims: Barrister Saif2 minutes ago
-
Turning point in history: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s hijrah to Madinah and its everlasting impact ..12 minutes ago
-
PFA seized 15 food points over unhygienic food12 minutes ago
-
Restoration of flood-hit roads underway in12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various markets after rain22 minutes ago
-
Minister assures relief for flood-hit people22 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels teams provide healthcare in flood-hit Gujrat22 minutes ago
-
Expert warns of escalating health crisis in flood zones22 minutes ago
-
MEPCO employees donate one-day salary worth Rs 19 mln for flood victims22 minutes ago
-
Flight operations resume at SIAL32 minutes ago
-
'Education and preaching are Sunnahs':says Gilani32 minutes ago