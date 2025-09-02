KP to fully support Afghan earthquake victims: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

He assured that the KP government will extend full support to the affected Afghan families, emphasizing solidarity in this hour of hardship.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brothers during this difficult time and assure them of all possible assistance.”

Barrister Saif added that hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are open and ready to treat injured Afghan victims of the earthquake. Relief teams, rescue workers, medicines, tents, and food supplies are prepared for immediate dispatch to the affected areas.

He reaffirmed that the provincial government remains committed to helping Afghan brothers in every possible way during this crisis.

APP/vak