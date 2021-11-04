UrduPoint.com

KP To Fund Rs.12 Billion In Ehsaas Rashan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:10 PM

Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would fund Rs.12 billion to Ehsaas Rashan programme which is largest in the history of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would fund Rs.12 billion to Ehsaas Rashan programme which is largest in the history of the country.

In a statement , he said that " Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would fund 65%, or Rs. 12 Bln of it share in Ehsaas Rashan programme".

He said that Rs.120 billion programme Ehsaas Rashan is the largest of its kind in Pakistan's history, allowing 20 mln families, 130 mln citizens to avail 30% discount on atta, ghee and daal.

He said that this is part of a set of social sector interventions unprecedented in the history of country.

Taimur Jhagra said that universal health insurance for 40 million residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakhtunkhwa was now expanding across the country, adding Kissan card to stimulate agricultural growth.

He said that government launched Rs. 200 billion Ehsaas programme for financial assistance and welfare of poor people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan launched all these welfare projects despite the country's economy was facing difficult times.

"And to put in context, all at a time after inheriting a Pakistan economy hammered by 10 years of mismanagement, and then facing the single biggest global health crisis since 1918 (Covid), and the biggest global economic dip since the 1929 recession", he said.

