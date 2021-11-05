UrduPoint.com

KP To Get 10k Metric Ton Sugar Next Week: Food Minister

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Atif Khan Friday said that a consignment of 10,000 metric ton of sugar would arrive in the province next week for selling at a subsidized rate of Rs 90 per KG.

He directed the officers of Food Department to overcome inflation and ensure provision of edible items at subsidized rates as announced by the government. He said the provincial government was trying its best to control price hike.

The Minister said the consignment of sugar would be distributed among all districts as per the population and letters have been written to district administrations to ensure transparency in selling sugar.

He further said that surveillance committees have been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner in every district to take action against hoarding and profiteering.

He said the government was fully aware of the difficulties of masses due to prevailing price-hike and efforts were be made to provide maximum relief to the people.

