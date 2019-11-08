KP to get first public toilet finder app on Nov 19

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Technology Kamran Bangash would inaugurate first ever public toilet finder app of Water and Sanitation Services Cell (W&SC) of local government department on November 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Technology Kamran Bangash would inaugurate first ever public toilet finder app of Water and Sanitation Services Cell (W&SC) of local government department on November 19.

Assistant Coordinator of W&SC Imran ullah Mohmand in a briefing to the Special Assist to CM said that a similar app is being run in Australia and India for facilitation of masses and now the people of KP could avail the facility.

He said the step was aimed to keep the province clean and protect environment from degradation and masses from diseases adding that all necessary information about toilets including distance, male, female, children and disabled persons' toilets would be available for public information.

Kamran Bangash appreciated the initiative of W&SC and Code For Pakistan company for preparing the informative app and said that it would facilitate the local people as well as tourists that would project a good image of the province.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan initiatives are being take to make the country clean and green and soon KP province would become IT hub in Pakistan and Asia.

Karman said that all available resources are being utilized towards digitalization and making KP paper free province. He further said that devises to measure air pollution in provincial capital are also being installed.