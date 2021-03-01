UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Get Gemstone Lab Soon; Belgium Organisation To Train Locals: Governor Told

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP to get Gemstone lab soon; Belgium Organisation to train locals: Governor told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon get international standard Gemstone certification, cutting, polishing and training laboratory to be established on 32 kanals of land already available with the Minerals' department.

It was informed during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Governor KP Shah Farman regarding establishment of Gemstone Laboratory and Technical Training Center in the province for recognition of national gems at international level besides development of gemstone industry.

The meeting discussed in detail the selection of land for setting up of Gemstone Laboratory as per world standards, installation of modern machinery for cutting and polishing of gemstone and training of persons associated with this sector.

It was decided in the meeting that 32 kanals of land already available with the Minerals Department would be utilized for setting up of Gemstone Laboratory after getting formal approval from the Provincial Cabinet.

The lab would be set up in collaboration with IBL, the world renowned Belgian organization HRD in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for international certification, cutting, polishing and training of gemstones of the province, the governor said adding that the initiative would not only give global recognition to the gemstones of the province but also the gemstone industry.

HRD would arrange training of the local people in cutting and polishing from famous trainers from Belgium.

The Belgium company would also provide modern machinery in the establishment of the Gemstone Laboratory.

It was informed during the meeting that the precious stones of the province would also be recognized by the Global Diamond Club after the certification. It was said that India exports $ 80 billion precious stones annually while India's potential for gemstones is very low as compared to Pakistan.

Presently, Pakistan is at top of the list of countries with best quality gemstones while Brazil is the only country that can compete with Pakistan in the field.

Governor Shah Farman said that unfortunately no steps were taken in the past to develop the gemstone industry, adding instead of selling our precious stones at exorbitant prices, the provincial government would give them global recognition through the Gemstone Laboratory.

He directed the Department of Industry, Department of Minerals and the Gemstone and Gemological Institute to take joint actionable steps for establishment of this laboratory so that no dispute of any kind could arise between the concerned agencies.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees Khan, Secretary Minerals Department Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary Industry Department Javed Marwat, Director Gems and Gemological Institute Naveed Saud, Managing Director Group IBL Syed Nadeem Ahmed and other officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Exports Company Brazil Belgium Nadeem Ahmed Saud From Government Cabinet Industry Best Top Billion

Recent Stories

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

4th international PATS Competition 2021 kicks off ..

3 minutes ago

EU Remains Ready to Convene Informal Iran-US Meeti ..

3 minutes ago

Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur- ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 6,680 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.