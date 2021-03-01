KP to get Gemstone lab soon; Belgium Organisation to train locals: Governor told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon get international standard Gemstone certification, cutting, polishing and training laboratory to be established on 32 kanals of land already available with the Minerals' department.

It was informed during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Governor KP Shah Farman regarding establishment of Gemstone Laboratory and Technical Training Center in the province for recognition of national gems at international level besides development of gemstone industry.

The meeting discussed in detail the selection of land for setting up of Gemstone Laboratory as per world standards, installation of modern machinery for cutting and polishing of gemstone and training of persons associated with this sector.

It was decided in the meeting that 32 kanals of land already available with the Minerals Department would be utilized for setting up of Gemstone Laboratory after getting formal approval from the Provincial Cabinet.

The lab would be set up in collaboration with IBL, the world renowned Belgian organization HRD in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for international certification, cutting, polishing and training of gemstones of the province, the governor said adding that the initiative would not only give global recognition to the gemstones of the province but also the gemstone industry.

HRD would arrange training of the local people in cutting and polishing from famous trainers from Belgium.

The Belgium company would also provide modern machinery in the establishment of the Gemstone Laboratory.

It was informed during the meeting that the precious stones of the province would also be recognized by the Global Diamond Club after the certification. It was said that India exports $ 80 billion precious stones annually while India's potential for gemstones is very low as compared to Pakistan.

Presently, Pakistan is at top of the list of countries with best quality gemstones while Brazil is the only country that can compete with Pakistan in the field.

Governor Shah Farman said that unfortunately no steps were taken in the past to develop the gemstone industry, adding instead of selling our precious stones at exorbitant prices, the provincial government would give them global recognition through the Gemstone Laboratory.

He directed the Department of Industry, Department of Minerals and the Gemstone and Gemological Institute to take joint actionable steps for establishment of this laboratory so that no dispute of any kind could arise between the concerned agencies.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees Khan, Secretary Minerals Department Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary Industry Department Javed Marwat, Director Gems and Gemological Institute Naveed Saud, Managing Director Group IBL Syed Nadeem Ahmed and other officials.