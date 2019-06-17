UrduPoint.com
KP To Get Rs 533,261 Mln Share From Federal Divisible Pool In FY 2019-20

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:03 PM

Federal government has allocated Rs 533,261 million share in federal divisible pool 2019-20, inclusive of one percent war on terror for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal government has allocated Rs 533,261 million share in federal divisible pool 2019-20, inclusive of one percent war on terror for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The PSDP document revealed that the share of KP has been increased by Rs 129,230 million as compare to the outgoing fiscal year 2018-19.

It said that during the current fiscal year Rs 426,095 million share was earmarked which was later revised to Rs 4040,031 million.

The official document further new NFC award would be announced as soon as the consensus among all stakeholders is arrived on 9th NFC award. However, the ongoing 7th NFC award will remain operative till a new award is concluded and implemented.

