KP to hand over 180 schools with poor performance to private sector

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to hand over 180 schools of public sector to the private sector under Public Private Partnership (PPP) for showing poor performance.

According to Primary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday initially 180 public sector schools of nine districts would be handed over to the private sector.

Steps have been taken to shift operational and administrative responsibilities of these schools to the private sector.

The official sources said that 180 schools to be handed over to the private sector included 145 primary schools and 35 high and higher secondary schools of Abbottabad, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Mansehra, Nowshera, Swabi and Swat districts.

The sources said the project is supposed to be initiated from the next academic year for which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated a sum of Rs one billion rupees.