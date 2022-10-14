KP to handover 83 detoxified addicts to Punjab

Eighty-Three (83) detoxified drug addicts hailing from Punjab were dispatched to formally hand them over to the government of Punjab here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Eighty-Three (83) detoxified drug addicts hailing from Punjab were dispatched to formally hand them over to the government of Punjab here on Friday.

The rehabilitated drug addicts have been detoxified during the Drug Free Peshawar Campaign launched under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.

The rehabilitated persons also include 20 those detoxified during the first phase and remaining 63 were of the second phase of the campaign. These persons have been fully detoxified and their remaining treatment would be carried out by the government of Punjab.

In this connection, the Secretary Social Welfare, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally contacted the government of Punjab, which was followed by their acceptance by their province.

20 rehabilitated drug addicts would be handed to their families through Deputy Commissioners of their concerned districts while the detoxification of the 63 people would be carried out by the Government of Punjab.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehud has expressed satisfaction over the handing over of the rehabilitated addicts and said that the government of Punjab has exhibited responsibility, which is welcoming.