UrduPoint.com

KP To Handover 83 Detoxified Addicts To Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 07:36 PM

KP to handover 83 detoxified addicts to Punjab

Eighty-Three (83) detoxified drug addicts hailing from Punjab were dispatched to formally hand them over to the government of Punjab here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Eighty-Three (83) detoxified drug addicts hailing from Punjab were dispatched to formally hand them over to the government of Punjab here on Friday.

The rehabilitated drug addicts have been detoxified during the Drug Free Peshawar Campaign launched under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.

The rehabilitated persons also include 20 those detoxified during the first phase and remaining 63 were of the second phase of the campaign. These persons have been fully detoxified and their remaining treatment would be carried out by the government of Punjab.

In this connection, the Secretary Social Welfare, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally contacted the government of Punjab, which was followed by their acceptance by their province.

20 rehabilitated drug addicts would be handed to their families through Deputy Commissioners of their concerned districts while the detoxification of the 63 people would be carried out by the Government of Punjab.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehud has expressed satisfaction over the handing over of the rehabilitated addicts and said that the government of Punjab has exhibited responsibility, which is welcoming.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

KP HCC conducts training on MSDS

KP HCC conducts training on MSDS

38 seconds ago
 China firmly supports Palestinian people's cause: ..

China firmly supports Palestinian people's cause: Mao Ning

39 seconds ago
 IMF Expects GDP Growth in Advanced Europe to Fall ..

IMF Expects GDP Growth in Advanced Europe to Fall From 3.2% in 2022 to 0.6% in 2 ..

41 seconds ago
 Dr Yasmin asks people not to worry about expiry of ..

Dr Yasmin asks people not to worry about expiry of Sehat Cards

42 seconds ago
 People demand govt to appoint lady medical officer ..

People demand govt to appoint lady medical officer in Gandakha

4 minutes ago
 Five killed, six injured in Dashat bomb blasts

Five killed, six injured in Dashat bomb blasts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.