PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health Dr Riaz Anwar on Wednesday said that a state-of-the-art and first-of-its-kind forensic lab is being established in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the provincial cabinet has approved Rs 10 billion for the lab to be built in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar, Phase 7, adding that despite economic hardship, the establishment of this lab is inevitable.

Riaz Anwar said foreign experts would be hired to work in this lab, whose accommodation and security would also be arranged by the provincial government.

In his message released here on Wednesday, he said the facility of both medical and non-medical tests including post-mortem, poison and DNA testing for identification, firearms and fingerprints analysis would be available at the lab.

The CM's aide said that such labs were already operating in Punjab and Sindh and the provincial government had been taking their assistance in different cases but now the facility would be available within the province.