KP to have state of art food testing lab in Peshawar soon: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan Monday said the authority is going to set up a state-of-the-art lab in Peshawar to test the quality of food on scientific basis in the province.

Talking to media here, he said that Rs. 141.9 million PC-I of the lab has been completed, while two mobile labs would also be provided at divisional level at a cost of Rs 52 million.

He said a Food Analysis Lab of the Authority in Hayatabad, Peshawar has started operation, for which the required staff and equipment have been provided.

The DG said the state-of-the-art lab would help eliminate food adulteration and improve quality of edible items.

He said that KP Food Safety Authority was started from seven divisional headquarters of the province and now its scope has been extended to 15 more districts due to the excellent performance of the authority.

Shah Rukh Ali Khan said a Food Handlers Training school is now being set up to ensure quality food supply to the people in the province which would further be extended at district level.

He further informed that a medical screening laboratory to prevent the spread of infectious diseases through food would also be set up.

He said, during the last two months, the food authority inspected 23,625 food-related businesses to ensure food quality, discarded 62,242 kilogram substandard, unhealthy and expired food items while notices issued to 7,229 food businesses for quality improvement and 273 food-related businesses were sealed for violating hygiene norms.