KP to hire doctors, health professionals on ad-hoc, contract bases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to hire doctors and health professionals on ad-hoc and contract bases to overcome the shortage of human resource in healthcare facilities in the province especially in the far flung districts.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair the other day, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

Provincial health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Establishment Mutahir Zeb, Secretary Law Masood Ahmad and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the total sanctioned strength of health professionals, vacant positions of medical staff, issues in timely recruitment of staff, negative impacts of delay in recruitment process of health professionals on the overall services delivery, administrative issues at district level and other matters related to the services delivery in health sector.

The meeting also decided to devolve the posting/transfer powers of health staff, except the top management posts to the department level with the aim to bring in more efficiency in the management of the department.

The meeting further decided to constitute a committee headed by Secretary Establishment to come up with feasible proposals to remove the complications involved in the posting transfer of health professionals and to make the same easier.

The meeting also agreed to the proposal of introducing Locum System and recruitment of medical staff on ad-hoc and contract basis so that deficiency of doctors and other allied staff in public hospitals of the selected districts could be fulfilled. It was decided to constitute committees at provincial and district level over the issue.

Concerned quarters were directed to submit feasible proposals regarding increase in the upper age limit for the recruitment of medical officers, strengthening of management system of hospitals and empowering the District Health Officers and Medical Superintendents.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister termed the strengthening of health sector as one of the top most priorities of this government adding that the provincial government would take all possible steps to this effect.

He directed the authority concerned to find out of the box solutions for strengthening the healthcare system to ensure quality health services to the people at their doorsteps.

He assured that the government would provide all the required financial resources on priority basis to strengthen the healthcare system.