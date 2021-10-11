UrduPoint.com

KP To Hold Local Bodies' Elections In Three Phases: Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kaman Bangash on Monday said local bodies' elections would be held in three phases in the province

During a press talk, he told reporters that apart from mountainous areas, the village council and neighborhood council elections would be held in 16 or 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next November or December.

The special assistant said that after the end of snowfall, local bodies' elections would be held in mountainous areas in the second phase, next year.

After that, he said in next July or August the local bodies' elections for tehsil chairmen would be held on party basis.

The provincial government will hold talks with the Election Commission on October 14th in this regard.

He said the provincial government had already allocated Rs one billion in fiscal budget 2020-21 for holding local bodies' elections in the province.

