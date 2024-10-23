Open Menu

KP To Hold Roadshows To Lure Investment In Energy Sector: Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to organize roadshows in major cities across Pakistan to attract investment in the energy sector.

According to Mazzmmil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister KP for Finance on Wednesday, the proposed roadshows will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

With the approval of Finance Advisor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Finance issued the notification of the technical committee for holding road shows. The main objective of the road shows is to showcase investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's energy sector and provide necessary data to investors for further investment opportunities in the province.

As per notification Additional Secretary Finance II is the Chairman of the said committee while Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company, Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones, Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grade Company, Senior Chief Planning Officer Energy Department, PFM Advisor SNG II, Team Lead DMU Finance and SEED Project Representative are among its members.

As per the notification of technical committee the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the Technical Working Group are to finalize the roadshow dates, session structure, speakers, and participant list, and securing necessary approvals.

The committee also selects and finalizes potential energy and power projects along with the provision of essential projects and to review and finalize all related concept notes and presentations regarding the events. The notified technical committee also engage with investors and addresses their queries if any during and after the roadshows, and finalizes the report about "Invest in KP: Affordable Energy. A Bright Future".

