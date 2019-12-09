UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Host Conference For Buddhist Countries To Boost Religious Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

KP to host conference for Buddhist countries to boost religious tourism

The Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will host a conference for Buddhist countries next year in a bid to boost greater religious tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will host a conference for Buddhist countries next year in a bid to boost greater religious tourism.

Buddhist tourism has an estimated market of 500 million Buddhists across the world, according to the US-based think tank, Pew Research Center, a senior official said. For these Buddhists, Pakistan's Gandhara region in the country's northwest, which includes Mardan, Taxila and Swat, holds a special place. Specifically, Korean Buddhists trace their religious origin to the area in Pakistan, which was where Korean monk Hyecho traveled 1,300 years ago.

Spokesperson for the KP Tourism Corporation, Nisar Muhammad, said the idea for a conference first emerged during a meeting between provincial tourism minister, Atif Khan and South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Kwak Sung-Kyu on Friday.

"Though the date has not been specified yet, the conference is expected to be held by the end of January or the start of February next year," he was quoted as saying by Arab news.

A statement released by the KP Tourism Corporation said both dignitaries had agreed to set up the Gandhara Research Center in the province with the help of the Korean government.

"KP has more than 2,000 Buddhist historical and sacred sites and the provincial government is taking effective steps to secure and develop these places," the statement said, and added that government had earmarked Rs.

1 billion for the preservation of all archaeological sites including Buddhist holy sites in the province.

Reverend Dr. Neung Hur, a leading Buddhist monk and academic from South Korea, said that he appreciated the KP government's efforts in planning to host a Buddhist countries' conference, which would project sacred Buddhist sites to the world and attract more pilgrimages.

"This conference is of paramount importance...it intends to promote interfaith harmony and bring followers of different faiths closer," Dr. Hur said.

Dr. Esther Park, a Korean Buddhist scholar, added that the people of her religious community had matchless regard for the Gandhara region of KP, which had thousands of sacred Buddhist sites.

"We are keenly looking forward to attend this conference," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan, Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, held a meeting with the Tourism Minister in Peshawar to discuss religious tourism, bilateral relations and investment in various sectors.

On the occasion, Shaheid said 72 percent of the population of Sri Lanka comprised of Buddhists and that a Buddhist delegation would visit Pakistan, especially KP province, early next year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sri Lanka Swat Visit Mardan South Korea North Korea Tank Taxila January February Market All From Government Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

“How we met?” Sania Mirza opens up about her f ..

10 minutes ago

Postal Saving Bank of China to step up retail bank ..

2 minutes ago

Uber reports over 3,000 sexual assaults in U.S. IN ..

26 minutes ago

Motorists asked to avoid unnecessary travel during ..

19 minutes ago

13 pilot areas set to explore ways to boost transp ..

19 minutes ago

AJK to move for legislation to discourage rapid po ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.