KP To Inaugurate Its First Landfill Site For Disposal Of Solid Waste

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The first ever landfill site of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for disposal of solid waste on scientific grounds has been prepared and will be inaugurated on Tuesday (September 13).

According to a statement issued here on Monday, Provincial Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur will inaugurate the site at Shamshatoo Gari Faizullah area in the outskirts of the provincial metropolis.

The landfill site has been prepared by Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP), the statement reads.

