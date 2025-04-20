Open Menu

KP To Include Major Transplant Surgeries In Sehat Card

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to expand its Sehat Card health insurance program to cover three major transplant procedures including kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplants.

Talking to the medi, KP Advisor on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the provincial government will now offer transplant and implant services free of cost under the Sehat Card scheme. This decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

In addition to covering the costs of organ transplants, the government will also bear the expenses for cochlear implants.

The Chief Minister has directed the health department to implement the necessary measures for these new services, he said.

Furthermore, the meeting also approved regulations related to the use of the cannabis plant for treatment, research, and industrial purposes.

Barrister Saif described this step as a revolutionary move towards the people welfare, emphasizing that it represents a major advancement in public healthcare for the province.

APP/vak

