KP To Introduce Eco-friendly Tourism, Glamping In Ayubia National Park

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to boost eco-friendly tourism in Ayubia National Park with introduction of glaming projects.

According to a statement issued by Latiur Rehman, Assistant Director, Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environment and Wildlife here Saturday, the initiative will feature innovative ecotourism and "glamping" (glamorous camping) accommodations.

The aim is to foster environmental education and sustainable tourism, offering tourists immersive nature experiences while promoting biodiversity conservation and responsible exploration.

This move signifies a significant step towards a greener Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing both conservation and community involvement.

Visitors to Ayubia National Park in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will see a unique blend of comfort and conservation, he added.

