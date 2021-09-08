UrduPoint.com

KP To Introduce New System For Recruitment In Education Sector

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP to introduce new system for recruitment in education sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce in-house Testing Service system to ensure merit and transparency in recruitment process of education sector.

Under the proposed testing service, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department has planned to assign the responsibility of recruitment on all vacant posts through Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs).

The provincial government has eight BISEs that conduct examinations from Grade 9 to Intermediate level in the province and now they will be tasked further to conduct tests for recruitment of staffers for the education department.

The department has also decided to abolish recruitment through different testing agencies like NTS, ETEA and FTS and others, said a spokesperson on Wednesday.

He said that under the in-house testing service the department is planning to recruit 5,700 teachers.

The spokesperson further told that a meeting of chairmen of educational boards has also been held in this regard under the chairmanship of Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai.

He added that the recruitment from junior clerks upto Primary, middle school level teachers up to the basic pay scale (BPS) 15 will be carried out through in-house testing service.

Talking to APP, the Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai confirmed that he has directed the Secretary Education to finalize recommendations for final approval.

The minister further said that he has also directed the all BISEs chairmen to make preparation for holding of recruitment tests in future. He said that each board within its respective jurisdiction will conduct test for recruitments to ensure transparency.

The minister said that questionnaire for the test will be the same for all the boards.

Shahram Tarakai said that the provincial government is taking tangible measures to uplift education sector to uniformed and quality education to every child.

He said the government was spending record Rs 30 billion on strengthening of educational services including provision of furniture, construction of new schools, model classrooms, boundary walls, washrooms and other related services in merged areas' schools.

The teachers, who will opt to teach in second shifts, would be given additional financial benefits, he said, adding the Parents-Teachers Council (PTC) had been assigned the task to help arrange teachers as a stopgap arrangement for the landmark programme.

Shahram Tarkai said launching of uniformed curriculum in the country was a milestone achievement of the present government, which would end the educational gap between rich and poor besides providing a level playing field in competitive examinations to all students.

Shahram Tarkai said the KP Government was disbursing 7,000 Rehmatul lil Alameen scholarships among deserving students and urged upon parents to enroll their children.

