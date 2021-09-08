KP to Introduce paperless governance system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a bid to increase the pace of the strategic implementation of the digitization of the province has decided to introduce digital reforms for improved service delivery of the government departments.

Once the system is introduced, official correspondence will occur digitally.

Official correspondence, files automation, memorandum, office orders, notifications and all other matters of the government officials will be digitized in a phase-wise manner.

A meeting held in P&D Department where the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Shahab Ali Shah briefed the Provincial Ministers Atif Khan and Taimur Jhagra on the digital transformation process of the government system.

A steering committee headed by the ST&IT Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will oversee the process of digital governance and automation of the system.

The meeting was informed that the mapping process to identify the requirements of the government departments has been completed and the software procurement is in place. It was added that 170 plus sub-process/functions of the 32 government departments to be digitized under the initiative.

This will not only help improve the efficiency and performance of officials but will also enhance service delivery and feedback. Moreover, the digitization process will help make government affairs paperless, rendering the antiquated file system useless.