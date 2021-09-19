(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise & Taxation Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Sunday said the province would start issuing universal number plates soon to attract motor vehicles registration.

Talking to media after visiting his electoral constituency here, he said that fee of motor vehicle registration has been fixed only one rupee in the province.

He said that due to steps taken by the Excise Department, the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon feel pride over the number plates of their province.

He said that any kind of complaint relating to registration, token tax and other services could easily be lodged on his web-page that will be addressed in few hours.

The advisor said the officers and staffers of the Excise & Taxation Department have been directed for putting the image of the department on the principles of service delivery and elements creating hurdles in this regard would be dealt with iron hands.

Criticizing the opposition, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that opposition lacks agenda to bring out people on street against the government.

He said the use of electronic voting machine (EVM) will expose the position of opposition in forthcoming elections.

He said that as per vision of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all departments were being digitalized, which would leave for reaching impact on their performance.

He said that after the launching of 'Zama KP App', the people of the province could now pay the token tax and other taxes from their houses.

He said the victory of PTI candidates in the recently held Cantonment board polls has proved the confidence of people in the leadership of their party. He said the people are anxious of real change and only the leadership of PTI is capable to bring it.

He said both Federal and provincial governments were making all out efforts for establishing the supremacy of law and merit, adding that reforms in departments and institutions is part of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said the process of digitalization is in full swing in the province that will promote transparency and merit in the province.