KP to kick off `Plant for Pakistan' campaign on Aug 18 with theme of `One person two trees'

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will kick off `Plant for Pakistan' campaign from August 18 (Sunday) with the theme of `One person, two trees'

According to a press release issued here Saturday, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the campaign by planting a tree. Under the campaign, a record number of five million samplings will be planted in the whole province in a single day.

Public representatives including, Provincial Ministers, MPAs, government officials, social workers and NGOs will also participate in the campaign to make it a success.

Provincial Minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar, Chief Secretary KP, Muhammad Salim Khan, Secretary Environment, Shahid Ullah Khan will plant saplings at different areas of Peshawar.

While Deputy Commissioners and officers at District Forest Offices will plant trees in their respective districts to motivate people for plantation of trees and for creating awareness among masses about importance of plantation in combating the challenges of climate change and global warming.