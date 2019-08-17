UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Kick Off `Plant For Pakistan' Campaign On Aug 18 With Theme Of `One Person Two Trees'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:51 PM

KP to kick off `Plant for Pakistan' campaign on Aug 18 with theme of `One person two trees'

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will kick off `Plant for Pakistan' campaign from August 18 (Sunday) with the theme of `One person, two trees'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will kick off `Plant for Pakistan' campaign from August 18 (Sunday) with the theme of `One person, two trees'.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the campaign by planting a tree. Under the campaign, a record number of five million samplings will be planted in the whole province in a single day.

Public representatives including, Provincial Ministers, MPAs, government officials, social workers and NGOs will also participate in the campaign to make it a success.

Provincial Minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar, Chief Secretary KP, Muhammad Salim Khan, Secretary Environment, Shahid Ullah Khan will plant saplings at different areas of Peshawar.

While Deputy Commissioners and officers at District Forest Offices will plant trees in their respective districts to motivate people for plantation of trees and for creating awareness among masses about importance of plantation in combating the challenges of climate change and global warming.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa August Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

First post-Hajj flight arrives in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Pakistan White wins National Kabaddi competition

3 minutes ago

Seven Killed, Four Missing After Ship Catches Fire ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority inaugurates tree plan ..

3 minutes ago

Asar Ali, a Ph.D researcher submits his thesis

27 minutes ago

KP Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship from August 2 ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.