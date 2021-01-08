KP to launch business support for disabled persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday decided to launch a business support project for provision of employment to disabled persons.

The decision was taken in 41st meeting of the council held here with Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmad in the chair while KP Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan attended on special invitation.

The council decided the provision of cargo loader, crop harvesting machine, wheat grinding machine and ice cream making machine to deserving and courageous disabled persons to earn honourable livelihood for their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan said that under the leadership of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government was taking solid steps for provision of employment and other facilities to special persons as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In this connection, he said that comprehensive projects were being initiated for increasing the capacity and business support of special persons in the province.