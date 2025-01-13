KP to launch free medication project for underprivileged citizens

The Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali on Monday announced a groundbreaking initiative to provide free outpatient medications to underprivileged individuals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The project would be piloted at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), with plans for future expansion across the province.

Speaking during his visit to Bacha Khan Medical College, Ehtesham Ali highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to improving healthcare and education, terming them as top priorities.

He emphasized that stringent criteria would be established to ensure only deserving patients benefit from the free medication scheme.

Provincial Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toru, and Members of the Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi also accompanied the CM's aide.

Officials from the Mardan Medical Teaching Institution, including board of Governors Chairman Prof Dr Arshad Javed, and other key staff members, briefed the delegation about institutional operations.

Ehtesham Ali stressed the government's efforts to enhance healthcare facilities at the regional level to reduce the burden on teaching hospitals.

He added that the health department was also working on an online portal to provide real-time information about available medicines in provincial hospitals.

The portal aimed to improve transparency and ensure timely availability of essential medicines.

Highlighting the importance of accountability, the advisor assured swift action against any negligence or complaints related to healthcare services.

During the visit, the Dean and CEO of Bacha Khan Medical College and MMC, Prof Dr Amjad Ali, briefed the officials about the progress of various projects, including the establishment of endocrinology, neurology, dermatology, and plastic surgery departments within the past six months.

He also highlighted the near-completion of facilities such as a 10-bed Medical ICU, a Cath Lab, and the 130-bed Benazir Bhutto Children's Hospital.

Dr Amjad requested financial support for procuring an MRI and CT scanner for MMC and completing remaining development work at the children's hospital.