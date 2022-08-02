UrduPoint.com

KP To Launch 'KP Super App' Soon: Atif Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan on Tuesday said that as a step towards digital transformation, 'KP Super App' would be launched soon for provision of official services and other information

Presiding over a briefing on 'KP Super App' here on Tuesday, he said that people would open their account on the app to get easy access to all departmental services and information.

"Instead of using various apps, the people of the province will now get access to all services through this one app", he said.

The provincial minister said that digitization would not only ensure transparency, but would also provide people a timely access to essential services.

He was given detailed briefing regarding various specialties and functions of the app and informed that work on the app had been completed.

The minister was told that people could also use the app to deposit their college fees and make other payments.

Secretary Science and Information Technology Matiullah Jan, Managing Director (MD) IT board attended the meeting.

