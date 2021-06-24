KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM Ehsas Program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch nine new social welfare projects under the Prime Minister Ehsas Program focusing on establishing of shelter homes, rehabilitation and treatment centers for drugs addicts and educational institutions for impaired students

Dr. Amjad Khan, In charge Social Welfare Department's Drugs Treatment and Rehabilitation Center Peshawar told APP on Thursday that 12 new detoxification and rehabilitation centers for treatment of drugs addicts would be established in different districts with an estimated cost of Rs 450 million.

He said a model detoxification and rehabilitation center will be established at Lakki Marwat amounting to Rs 200 million where drugs addicts including male, female and children of the southern districts would be treated.

The project would reduce load on Peshawar Drugs Rehabilitation Center besides save time and money of the affected families belonged to D.I.Khan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, South Waziristan and Karak districts.

He said Rs 30 million and Rs one lakh would be spent on establishment of above 12 rehabilitation centers and Lakki Marwat detoxification center in the upcoming fiscal year respectively.

As per vision of the Prime Minister, he said new shelter homes would be established in each divisional headquarters of KP besides the existing 11 Panagahs would be strengthened with an estimated cost of Rs 93 million out of which Rs 60.

134 million earmarked in financial year 2021-22.

Besides establishment of child protection homes for orphans and vulnerable groups of the society in Bannu district with an estimated cost of Rs 200 million, KP Government has taken a principal decision to enhance capacity of the existing Darul Aman at Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra districts with Rs 200 million allocation for financial year 2021-22.

Rs 50 million would be spent on construction and purchase of land for Zamong Kor (Own House) at Swat with an estimated cost of Rs 500 million. Likewise, boys campus of Zamong Kor model institute at Peshawar would be established with an estimated cost of Rs 505 million including an allocation of Rs 82.928 million for FY 2021-22.

Rs 200 million allocated for improvement of special education complex of KP, Rs17.41 million for construction of school for deaf and dumb children at Katlang Mardan amounting to Rs17.41 million and Rs 254.676 million for establishment of school for visually impaired students of South Waziristan, Bajaur and Kurrum tribal districts.

KP government has decided to construct Panagahs at Torkhum Khyber district and Angor Adda South Waziristan with allocation of Rs 26.8 million to provide shelter to needy people during harsh weather conditions.