KP To Launch Universal Digital Payment System

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) In a step forward towards cashless economy, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to introduce a "Universal Digital Payment System' to facilitate business transactions.

A formal directive has been issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to the Chief Secretary, mandating online payments for all types of commercial, private, and government transactions.

According to the official notification on Wednesday, the KP will be the first province in Pakistan to implement a cashless system. The Universal Digital Payment System will be developed in collaboration with mobile network operators.

As part of this initiative, data on all shops, stalls, and street vendors will be collected at the village council level.

Additionally, QR codes will be installed at all business centers and public transport vehicles to streamline digital payments.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had described this initiative as a revolutionary step by the provincial government, stating that it would significantly contribute to the development of the digital economy in the region.

This new system aims at making transactions more secure, efficient, and accessible, ultimately benefiting businesses and consumers alike.

APP/vak

