KP To Launch Vehicles Smart Card Soon: DG Excise

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Director General Excise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Aslam Wazir on Friday said that vehicles smart card is going to be launched soon in the province as per instruction of the provincial government

He was chairing a meeting to review on the ongoing work of vehicle smart card, motor vehicle registration system MVRS and property tax (UIPT) digitization.

The meeting was briefed by the technical staff over the progress made so far in ongoing project.

The DG on the occasion said the KP Excise Department is committed towards digitalization of the overall affairs of the department.

He directed concerned officials to expedite the work on vehicle smart card and complete the project as soon as possible. He said that the Excise department is taking pragmatic steps towards digitalization and the people of province would get vehicle smart card and universal number plates very soon.

The meeting was attended by Musharraf Khan Marwat Additional Secretary Excise Department, Shah Fahad Director Admin, Syed Al Amin Director Revenue, Salahuddin Director Narcotics Control, Javed Khelgi Director Peshawar Region, officers and technical staff of concerned departments.

