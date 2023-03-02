(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Energy and Finance, Himayat Ullah Khan has said that all-out efforts would be made for obtaining the arrears of billions of rupees for the province in the head of net-hydel profit (NHP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Energy and Finance, Himayat Ullah Khan has said that all-out efforts would be made for obtaining the arrears of billions of rupees for the province in the head of net-hydel profit (NHP).

He added that for this purpose, a Coordination Cell has also been established at the Department of Energy to take up the issue with the Federal government.

He expressed these views during a briefing in the Department of Energy here on Thursday. Special Secretary Energy Tashfeen Haider, Additional Secretaries Asif Khan, Abdul Huseeb and Dr Qasim Ali Khan were present on this occasion.

The advisor was informed that WAPDA owes 53 billion rupees to the province in the head of net hydel profit, for which it has been informed in writing along while raising the matters at various high-level forums.

In the meeting, Special Secretary Tashfeen Haider said that the Department of Energy is taking steps to run other issues including the appointment of the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC). The company has been established to manage the power transmission system in the province, including obtaining carbon credits.

Moreover, Advisor Himayat ullah assured the officers of the department that he would leave no stone unturned to resolve the issues of oil and gas royalty, water use charges and net hydel profit in the province at high-level forums.