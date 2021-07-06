UrduPoint.com
KP To Make Registration Of Marriages Mandatory: Shaukat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:02 PM

KP to make registration of marriages mandatory: Shaukat

KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai has said, child marriage could be prevented in rural areas through making registration of Nikah mandatory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai has said, child marriage could be prevented in rural areas through making registration of Nikah mandatory.

Addressing a dialogue on Child Marriage Act here in a local hotel on Tuesday, he called for the large scale publicizing of the stance of Ulema (clerics) in media to create awareness among the people to get society rid of this custom.

Beside, SACM, Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand and Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, MPAs, Ziaullah Bangash and Dr Sumaira Shams, Provincial Ombudsperson, Rakhshinda Naz also attended the function.

PTI MPA, Dr. Sumaira Shams said, the provincial government will take all members of the provincial assembly including the representatives of minorities into confidence over Child Marriage Act and other similar legislation. She said, the provincial government will make legislation while keeping in view both religion and culture.

SACM on Energy and Power, Taj Mohammad Khan Tarrand said, the marriage of under age of 18 years is injurious for the health of mothers.

Addressing the function, Chairperson, Provincial Woman Ombudsperson, Rakhshinda Naz said that due to lack of implementation on Child Marriage laws, global funds of Pakistan have been cut down by 20%.

The president of Blueveins, Qamar Nasim told that their organization is signing a memorandum of understanding against child marriage with Islamic Ideological Council.

The participants of the function discussed KP Child Marriage Act in detail and proposed the registration of Nikah in rural areas.

The minister, proposed decrease in penalty on violation of ban on child marriage from two years to six months that was seconded by all members of the provincial assembly and other participants.

He said, it is important to take clerics and minority representatives into confidence over the matter. The participants of the dialogue unanimously decided to convene a joint conference on July 16, 2021 for the purpose.

