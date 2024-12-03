KP to observe anti-corruption week from December 2 to 9

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the observance of Anti-Corruption Week from December 2 to December 9, 2024 on Tuesday, as part of its commitment to eradicate corruption and promoting transparency.

The initiative will feature various activities across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hazara Division, including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Torghar, and Battagram.

Corruption, described as a significant hurdle to societal development, is at the heart of this awareness campaign designed to educate and mobilize citizens against it.

During the week, the government will conduct public awareness campaigns, debates in educational institutions, seminars, workshops, and rallies. These events will focus on highlighting the detrimental impacts of corruption and the importance of fostering transparency in public and private institutions. To enhance public engagement, the government has also launched an online portal and helpline to address complaints related to corruption promptly.

In Hazara Division, special teams have been established to investigate complaints swiftly and take necessary action. Youth engagement will be a priority, with speech competitions and debates planned in schools and colleges. Additionally, walks and rallies will be organized to encourage broader public participation.

The government aims to utilize social media platforms extensively to spread the message of zero tolerance for corruption. The campaign seeks to inspire citizens to join the effort in creating a culture of accountability and transparency.

Officials have described the Anti-Corruption Week as a major step in addressing corruption and ensuring institutional reforms in the province. The campaign’s goals include raising public awareness, promoting good governance, and strengthening accountability mechanisms.

The government has emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between citizens and authorities to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a model region of transparency and accountability.