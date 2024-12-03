Open Menu

KP To Observe Anti-corruption Week From December 2 To 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

KP to observe anti-corruption week from December 2 to 9

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the observance of Anti-Corruption Week from December 2 to December 9, 2024 on Tuesday, as part of its commitment to eradicate corruption and promoting transparency.

The initiative will feature various activities across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hazara Division, including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Torghar, and Battagram.

Corruption, described as a significant hurdle to societal development, is at the heart of this awareness campaign designed to educate and mobilize citizens against it.

During the week, the government will conduct public awareness campaigns, debates in educational institutions, seminars, workshops, and rallies. These events will focus on highlighting the detrimental impacts of corruption and the importance of fostering transparency in public and private institutions. To enhance public engagement, the government has also launched an online portal and helpline to address complaints related to corruption promptly.

In Hazara Division, special teams have been established to investigate complaints swiftly and take necessary action. Youth engagement will be a priority, with speech competitions and debates planned in schools and colleges. Additionally, walks and rallies will be organized to encourage broader public participation.

The government aims to utilize social media platforms extensively to spread the message of zero tolerance for corruption. The campaign seeks to inspire citizens to join the effort in creating a culture of accountability and transparency.

Officials have described the Anti-Corruption Week as a major step in addressing corruption and ensuring institutional reforms in the province. The campaign’s goals include raising public awareness, promoting good governance, and strengthening accountability mechanisms.

The government has emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between citizens and authorities to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a model region of transparency and accountability.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Social Media Mansehra Haripur Kohistan December All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe ..

Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

44 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

4 hours ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan