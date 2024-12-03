KP To Observe Anti-corruption Week From December 2 To 9
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the observance of Anti-Corruption Week from December 2 to December 9, 2024 on Tuesday, as part of its commitment to eradicate corruption and promoting transparency.
The initiative will feature various activities across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hazara Division, including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Torghar, and Battagram.
Corruption, described as a significant hurdle to societal development, is at the heart of this awareness campaign designed to educate and mobilize citizens against it.
During the week, the government will conduct public awareness campaigns, debates in educational institutions, seminars, workshops, and rallies. These events will focus on highlighting the detrimental impacts of corruption and the importance of fostering transparency in public and private institutions. To enhance public engagement, the government has also launched an online portal and helpline to address complaints related to corruption promptly.
In Hazara Division, special teams have been established to investigate complaints swiftly and take necessary action. Youth engagement will be a priority, with speech competitions and debates planned in schools and colleges. Additionally, walks and rallies will be organized to encourage broader public participation.
The government aims to utilize social media platforms extensively to spread the message of zero tolerance for corruption. The campaign seeks to inspire citizens to join the effort in creating a culture of accountability and transparency.
Officials have described the Anti-Corruption Week as a major step in addressing corruption and ensuring institutional reforms in the province. The campaign’s goals include raising public awareness, promoting good governance, and strengthening accountability mechanisms.
The government has emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between citizens and authorities to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a model region of transparency and accountability.
Recent Stories
Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match
Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call for scientific research to prevent disabilities among unborn babies1 minute ago
-
CM message on day of persons with disabilities2 minutes ago
-
ECP unveils framework to enhance gender inclusion in electoral process2 minutes ago
-
HIU teams arrested 229 murder suspects in 11 months2 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan11 minutes ago
-
Traffic police fined 950 persons over tinted glasses of vehicles11 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar on food science11 minutes ago
-
New schedule for Haripur Press Club elections announced11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts first aid, fire safety workshop at Ayub Medical College11 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights Punjab govt measures for special persons11 minutes ago
-
OPC vice chairperson discusses issues with senator11 minutes ago
-
Food authority recover 750 Kg of China salt21 minutes ago