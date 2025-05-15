KP To Observe May 16 As 'Youm-e-Tashakur'
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In recognition of Pakistan’s successful defensive strategy in the face of recent Indian aggression, the bravery of the armed forces, and the exceptional unity and resilience of the Pakistani people, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced that Friday, May 16 will be observed as "Youm-e-Tashakur" across the province.
The day will serve as a tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and to honor the steadfast spirit and solidarity of the nation.
Special prayers and Qur’an Khwani will be held in central mosques after Fajr prayers, where prayers will be offered for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for national security. Flag-hoisting ceremonies will take place at all government offices and key public venues following the morning prayers. At 10:00 AM, a one-minute silence will be observed in all government offices and institutions as a symbol of unity and respect.
Through the Department of Auqaf, Friday sermons across the province will focus on themes of national unity, sacrifice, and gratitude.
Special ceremonies will be held to pay tribute to the martyrs and their families. These will include visits to the graves of the martyrs, floral tributes, and special prayers. Visits to the mausoleums of recipients of Nishan-e-Haider and other national honors will also be arranged to acknowledge their heroism.
District administrations and departments, including educational and other relevant institutions, have been instructed to organize solemn and dignified events in accordance with the spirit of the day. Educational institutions will host flag-hoisting ceremonies, recitations of the national anthem, and competitions in speeches and essay writing on the themes of national unity and patriotism.
The Department of Information & Public Relations will launch a special media campaign through local and social media platforms.
National flags and banners bearing messages of gratitude and national pride will be displayed at district headquarters, major intersections, and public places throughout the province.
