KP to operate 10 more hospitals on PPP mode

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Monday said that 10 more hospitals in the province would be operated under public-private partnership (PPP) to provide basic medical facilities to the people.

In a message on tweeter, he said that the step will help in medical facilities of far-flung areas and inaccessible areas at par with urban centres.

He said that District Orakzai is a far-flung area of the province wherein the sending of senior doctors is not less than a challenge, but now District Headquarters (DHQ) Orakzai has not only health staff from KP rather from other provinces of the country also and providing best medical facilities to the people. The hospital, he said is being operated under PPP mode.

Similarly, he said that seven other hospitals are also being operated under PPP mode.

Keeping in view the success of the model, he said the government has decided the operation of 10 more hospitals under PPP mode. He said that most of hospitals included in the list are situated in far-flung areas, wherein the people will get best medical facilities and they will not be required to travel to far-away cities for treatment purposes.

The new identified hospitals for operation on PPP mode, he said are included DHQ Wana, DHQ Kohistan, Category C Hospital Mamond, THQ Hospital Mir Ali, Category D Hospital Razmak, Category D Hospital Alizai, Category D Hospital Bazara Zakhakhel, Category D Hospital Nawagai, Category D Hospital Pashat, and RHC Shahgram.