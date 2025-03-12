KP To Pay Salaries And Pensions On 20th March
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to pay salaries and pensions to government employees in advance ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to a statement issued by the Finance Department on Wednesday, all government employees will receive the March salaries and pensions on the 20th of the month.
APP/vak
