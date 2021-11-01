KP to plant fruit trees in forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to plant fruit trees and other plants, the bark of which could also be utilized for commercial purposes in forests of the province to upgrade the life standard of its people and alleviate poverty.

According to the Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign titled "Non-timber Products", with the allocation of Rs 200 million was aimed at alleviating poverty and upgrading life standard of local people.

Under the project the plants included fruit trees, edible seeds, vegetables, herbal plants, bamboo trees, dates and other fiber producing trees.

The Forest Department said trees planted under the projects would grow faster than conventional processes.