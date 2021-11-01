UrduPoint.com

KP To Plant Fruit Trees In Forests

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:40 PM

KP to plant fruit trees in forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to plant fruit trees and other plants, the bark of which could also be utilized for commercial purposes in forests of the province to upgrade the life standard of its people and alleviate poverty.

According to the Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign titled "Non-timber Products", with the allocation of Rs 200 million was aimed at alleviating poverty and upgrading life standard of local people.

Under the project the plants included fruit trees, edible seeds, vegetables, herbal plants, bamboo trees, dates and other fiber producing trees.

The Forest Department said trees planted under the projects would grow faster than conventional processes.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

37 minutes ago
 Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt ..

Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt on public issues: Spokesperson ..

24 minutes ago
 105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

24 minutes ago
 Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood ris ..

Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood risk: study

24 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

48 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohib ..

Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohibits Minsk Agreements Implement ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.