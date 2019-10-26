KP to present one trillion rupees budget for next year: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that after curtailing unnecessary expenses and introduction of institutional reforms the PTI led provincial government was in position to present record one trillion rupees fiscal budget for next financial year.

This was stated by him while addressing the concluding session of a three-day national conference on "Economic development of Hazara" and inauguration of KP Revenue Authority office here.

He disclosed that in the current fiscal budget of 900 billion rupees they have increased the developmental budget allocation from 150 billion to 319 billion rupees which have brought a visible change in the economy of the province.

The provincial minister said that the provincial government is removing the hurdles in investment for industries and trade, in some sectors we are reducing the taxes and only one or two provincial bodies would be authorized to collect the tax rather than 14 departments.

Taimur Saleem stated that the provincial government is making efforts to make the tax system simple and easy and we are ready to hear the traders and industrialists their suggestions and proposals in this regard, adding he said that our government is keen to provide opportunities for doing business and investment in the country which was shown in the World Bank report.

He said that tax to GDP ratio in Pakistan is 10 percent which is very low as compare to the developed countries of the world which is 40 percent.

Talking about the health insurance, the minister said that during the next fiscal year KP government would provide 10 billion rupees for the schemes through which private and government sector hospitals would provide medical facilities to the people.

To improve the tax culture in the province we have introduced KPRA, the agenda of our government is entirely different from the previous regimes if the hotel industry and other services sectors cooperate then the government can provide a batter infrastructure and facilities which can change the fate of the region,' Taimur Saleem added.

He said that provision of tourism facilities in Malakand and Hazara are the top the priority of KP government. He said that Hazara motorway would be soon operational, we have decided to complete Havelian Dhamtor bypass and Hattar Special Economic Zone on fast track, Rashakai Economic zone would be utilized for the trade activities with Afghanistan and the Central Asian States while Hattar Economic Zone would work as China Window.

The minister stated that we are focusing on energy, tourism, and mineral projects in Hazara division which would increase the economic activities of the region.