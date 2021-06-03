KP to present record development budget for fiscal year 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that the provincial government will present a record developmental budget for the forthcoming financial year, focus on service delivery to extend more facilities to business community.

He expressed these views while addressing a pre-budget consultation session with the trade bodies from across the province, said an official handout issued here on Thursday. Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion.

The pre-budget consultation session organized by the Finance Department with the cooperation of Sub-National Governance Programme was also participated by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) and various chambers of merged areas.

During the consultative session, the members of business community presented their proposals and recommendations that were mostly related to taxation and for easiness of businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Finance said that they are fully aware of the role of business community in the progress and development of the province.

He said for this purpose, they are taking them on board in budget making and holding of pre-budget consultation session is part of such efforts of the provincial government.

He said that last two to three years were highly hard, but now the economy taken upward trend and GDP growth has climbed to 4% that had silent the critics.

The provincial minister expressed resolve in next two years they will take the growth rate above 6%. He said that for the facilitation of business community, the government cut the rate of 29 taxes wherein the ratio of property tax has been brought down from 6% to 2%. He said that efforts were continue for bringing more improvement in tax system and efforts are being made along with Excise & Taxation Department for introduction of one –window system.

Mr. Jhagra forecasted the collection of over Rs.50 billion in the provincial receipts that remained at Rs.30 billion for two years, but last year it were Rs.42 billion and for the current financial estimated at over Rs.5o billion that shows 60% growth during last two years.